Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is accepting applications for the Envision Chamber Music Workshop, a week-long music camp for young musicians ages 8-18. This year’s program will begin Monday, Aug. 2 and conclude on Friday, Aug. 6 with a performance on the final afternoon of the program. The daily schedule is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hour break in the middle of the day for lunch.

Daily rehearsals and coachings will be balanced with time for other musical workshops and outdoor activities –- following careful COVID safety precautions. Participants will receive coaching from Sophie and Josie Davis, Maya French, Nate Martin, Margarita Rovenskaya, Nora Willauer and Colin Wheatley. The faculty is comprised of young professional musicians, many of whom grew up studying music in Maine. They are excited to share their love of music and cultivate a creative and supportive environment for music-making and learning. Students will be placed in groups based on years of experience and age. In addition to regular chamber music coaching, age-appropriate group activities will be integrated into the week.



This five-day program is open to individual applicants playing strings, piano, and pre-formed ensembles are encouraged to apply. Woodwind instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to inquire about submitting an application. Tuition is $400 and limited scholarship assistance is available. Applications are due April 23. For Further information regarding the application process, please visit www.baychamber.org/envision or call 207-236-2823.