The University of Maine baseball team’s four-game America East series at Stony Brook this weekend was wiped out when a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

After contact tracing, six members of the program were placed into quarantine or isolation. Those players must remain in quarantine or isolation for 10 days.

“Our student-athletes have modeled safe practices this year and we are proud of what they have accomplished in competition and in the effort to limit the spread of infection,” University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said. “We are making incredible progress in the fight to end the pandemic and must stay vigilant on our campus and throughout the community to stay together safely for the rest of the semester.”





The baseball program is following all state, University of Maine System, America East and NCAA guidelines. Antigen and PCR testing for the baseball program continues for all Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff.

Tier 1 personnel are required by America East to undergo antigen testing twice a week in preparation for competitions.

UMaine is scheduled to play the University of Maryland Baltimore County March 27-28 in a four-game home league series.

Dan Demeritt, executive director of public affairs at UMaine, said Friday a decision on whether to play that series will be made next week.

UMaine is off to a 5-3 start, its best since 2003.