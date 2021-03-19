ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold its annual Vegetable and Fruit School online from noon to 2 p.m on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1.

Topics include new and emerging pest problems, bird management in corn, effective cultivation practices, irrigation strategies for diversified farms and fertigation for high tunnels. Presenters include experts from UMaine Extension, University of Maine, University of Rhode Island and a New Hampshire grower. Each session will have time for questions.



The $15 fee includes both days. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/maine-vegetable-fruit-school-2021/. One pesticide recertification credit will be offered each day. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Caitlin Ramsay at 207-933-2100 or caitlin.ramsay@maine.edu.