OLD TOWN — We are encouraging electronic sign-ups for Old Town Little League at http://www.oldtownlittleleague.com, but will be hosting an in-person registration session, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Old Town-Orono YMCA. Masks will be required, social distancing measures will be in place, and we will work to limit the number of registrants at the table during the event.

Majors tryouts will be held Friday, April 2 at Old Town-Orono YMCA. Seasons start in mid-May for T-Ball, Farm League and Jr. & Sr. Leagues. Majors will start at the beginning of May. For more information, find Old Town Little League on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/oldtownlittleleague/).