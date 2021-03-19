F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company announced that Robertson P. Breed, CFA has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State list, a ranking of the top advisors in the United States. This is the third consecutive year that Breed has been recognized as one of Maine’s top advisors.

“We congratulate Rob on this well-deserved recognition by Barron’s,” said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam. “Rob is a passionate advisor who has dedicated his career to making a positive impact in his clients’ lives. We are extremely fortunate to have him as part of our F.L.Putnam family the last 30 years.”

Breed began his three-decade career at E.F.Hutton and joined F.L.Putnam in 1991. Today, he serves as the most senior Portfolio Manager at F.L.Putnam where he is responsible for advising high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and endowments on their financial needs. He currently oversees the firm’s Core U.S. Equity Strategy and co-chairs the Asset Allocation Committee. An active member of the Maine community, Breed is a co-founding board member of the CFA Society Maine and serves on the Investment Committee of the Maine Community College System. He also has a long association with several local non-profit organizations including Maine Initiatives, which supports social, economic and environmental causes throughout Maine.





The Barron’s ranking of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State is based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. To compile the ranking, Barron’s takes several factors into account including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component.

For the full list and further information visit https://www.barrons.com/articles/americas-top-1-200-financial-advisors-our-annual-state-by-state-listing-51615582800.

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at http://www.flputnam.com.