Getting a trail camera photo of a big buck is one of my goals, though that quest isn’t without potential repercussions.

Should I find evidence of a 12-pointer in the spots that I hunt, I fear that I might become hard(er) to live with. Second, I’ll likely spend a lot more time in the woods come November. Second, I may get more territorial and become less trusting of my hunting pals — especially the one we all refer to as “The Game Hog.” And third, I’m not sure I’ll even share the photo of that bruiser until I need help dragging him out of the woods.

OK. Sorry, guys. I’m just kidding. A trail camera photo wouldn’t change me in the least. (I hope).





I say that, and then I look at the trail cam photo that Mark Weis sent us from Iowa. My resolve begins to melt. What if this photo was mine?

The photo shows one big buck that seems to know something’s not right, as it gives the camera a suspicious, up-close look. And in the background, perhaps looking out for other potential trouble, is another impressive buck.

If a photo like that shows up on your game camera, how would you react? How secretive would I become?

Here’s hoping I get the chance to find out.

Did you miss the first two Bangor Daily News Events trail camera classes by Bud Utecht on March 16 and March 17? Bud will be back for one more virtual class on March 18 at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event, so you’ll have to purchase a ticket in advance.

