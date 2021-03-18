AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers will have an extra month to file income taxes in a change announced by Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday, a day after the federal government made the same change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the individual income tax deadline from April 15 to May 17 comes after late-breaking changes to the tax code on both the federal and state levels. For example, a short-term state budget signed by Mills on Thursday exempts the first $10,200 received in enhanced federal unemployment benefits from state taxes.

Mainers will have until the May deadline to both file and pay their income taxes after the switch. It is the second straight year that Tax Day has been delayed here and at the federal level. During the early part of the pandemic in 2020, it was moved from April 15 to July 15.

In a Thursday statement, Mills said the change “will maintain consistency for Maine people and provide them with valuable added time to handle their taxes.” Minority Republicans in the Maine Senate asked for the change in a news release earlier in the day.