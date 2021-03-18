BANGOR — Gov. Mills recently announced that state COVID-19 restrictions would be updated to allow public gatherings of up to 75 percent of an outdoor venue’s capacity with social distancing and masking in place. In light of this change, Husson University will be holding traditional Commencement exercises for undergraduate and graduate students on Saturday, May 8.

“In an effort to protect the health of our students, we were previously planning to hold a series of seven different Commencement exercises in the Gracie Theatre over a three-day period where students were present, but guests could only attend virtually,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “In light of the recent announcement by Gov. Mills, we have changed our plans. Now, we will be holding two outdoor Commencement exercises instead.”

This change will allow each student to invite two guests of their choice to attend. The presence of family and friends at Commencement will make the event all the more special for students whose college experience included the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





While traditionally, Husson University’s Commencement is held at the Cross Insurance Center, the facility will not be available in May since it is serving as a community vaccination clinic. The University plans to resume holding Commencement exercises in the Cross Insurance Center in 2022.

Commencement at the Dr. John W. Winkin Sports Complex will consist of two ceremonies on May 8. At 10 a.m., there will be a Commencement ceremony for students who have completed master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and/or graduate certificates. Later that day, at 2 p.m., there will be a Commencement ceremony for all undergraduate students.

Each student’s two designated guests will be required to sit in assigned seats in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing and facilitate contact tracing. In addition, in accordance with CDC guidelines, all guests and graduating students will also need to wear masks. Every student will have the opportunity to cross the stage in full regalia.

“Our students have devoted years to earning degrees that will positively transform their lives,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, Husson University’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “We wanted to make sure we were doing everything possible to honor our students’ academic achievements and the personal sacrifices they made as they transition to the workforce as knowledgeable and well-prepared professionals.”

Husson’s graduation ceremony will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, College of Science and Humanities, and the New England School of Communications (NESCom). This year, Husson University will award over 790 degrees to approximately 720 graduates.

“Husson’s willingness to adapt our Commencement plans to changing conditions is part of our University’s culture,” said Clark. “We are constantly evaluating our programs and responding to changing situations as necessary. For example, Husson is currently building a new College of Business building to respond to the increased demands for quality professional education, and hiring knowledgeable faculty members who can help our students find career success in today’s global economy. It’s all part of what makes us one of the nation’s leading professional educators.”

The Winkin Sports Complex is located at 1 College Circle on Husson University’s Bangor, Maine campus. Individuals traveling to graduation from outside the area who need help finding accommodations are encouraged to contact the Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau at 207- 947-5205.

The Winkin Sports Complex is fully ADA accessible for individuals with special needs. Those who cannot attend are welcome to view the ceremony via streamed video online. More information about the streaming video and ceremonies is available at www.husson.edu.