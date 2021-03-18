FALMOUTH — Why did the turtle cross the road? Because it couldn’t go through the culvert or under the bridge!

Maine has nearly 30,000 road/stream crossings. The majority of these crossings actually block fish and wildlife passage. As annual storms get larger and more frequent over time, replacing these undersized and improperly placed crossings is critical for Maine’s future in the face of climate change.

There is a way to help wildlife and protect public safety at the same time. Stream Smart crossings are culverts and bridges that allow streams to flow naturally as if the road wasn’t even there. Not only does this allow fish and wildlife to move freely and safely through the landscape, but it also reduces the risk of a road washing out in large storms therefore protecting investments in our infrastructure.





Maine Audubon is hosting a Stream Smart workshop on April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Join us to learn about:

the value of free-flowing streams,

the regulations that are applicable when working on road/stream crossings,

the principles of building Stream Smart crossings,

the costs and benefits of Stream Smart crossings, and

where to look for funding.

Since 2011, Maine Audubon has been working with partners all across the state to provide training on how to construct culverts and bridges that restore and maintain fish and wildlife habitat while also protecting roads and public safety. In those ten years, more than 1,000 people across the state have attended workshops and field trainings. Maine Audubon offers introductory workshops as well as hands-on field trainings for road professionals.

One area of funding for municipal crossings is the “Municipal Stream Crossing Upgrade Grant Program,” administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The DEP just announced the latest round of grant awards, with 42 projects across the state receiving funding of up to $125,000 per project. Since 2015, this program has awarded more than $10 million to help fund more than 150 projects all across the state. It’s a smart investment that can reconnect habitat and protect infrastructure at the same time!

The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To register, please visit maineaudubon.org/streamsmart. The workshop will be held online this year, and we expect a great turnout! Bring your questions and bring a friend, and we’ll “see” you on April 6.

This workshop is made possible by support from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and additional partners. For additional information and to see a full partner list visit streamsmartmaine.org.