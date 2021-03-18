We are thrilled to announce Haystack’s 2021 online programming!

Beginning in April and running through October, 70 presentations across 10 program threads will re-envision our work as an organization, broaden access to the school, and welcome people in new ways. Our online programming is being presented as free and open to the public.

What developed out of necessity due to the pandemic has now become an exciting new direction which will deepen our work and expand the communities we engage with. These offerings have been designed to highlight what takes place at Haystack, without attempting to replicate the experience of being together on campus or the type of learning that takes place in a workshop setting. Much of what we present this season will be added to our program offerings moving forward, allowing us to meet our mission in new ways.





Haystack’s 2021 online programming will take place on Zoom and each session will last for one hour followed by questions and discussion with the audience. These programs will not be recorded and are only available in real time. Pre-registration is required to attend these free events, and will open at the beginning of each month. Details and updates will be available on our website and social media.

A full listing of presenters and details on program threads will be announced on Monday, March 29 with registration opening April 1.