When I was a kid, my dad — a non-angler, by the way — would sometimes see mention of a big fish on TV or in the newspaper and say, in a deep Maine accent, “Trout’s-as-long-as-your arm.”

I suspect the phrase was the punchline of a joke that he never felt comfortable sharing with us kids, or was the capper of a story some Maine farmer had told him during his days working for University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Now, I’ve never actually caught a trout as long as my arm, and don’t really have many big fish tales of my own. That, I suppose, is why I make my living telling the stories of others.





Others like Kensington Wilcox.

Kensington — Kenzi, to her family — is 2 years old. Her mom, Tera Wilcox, reached out a few weeks back to share a photo and video of the first fish Kenzi ever pulled out of a frozen pond.

The trip was a family affair at Madagascal Pond in Lincoln, with her mom, dad, grandfather, great uncle, uncle and aunt on hand.

In the video, Kenzi hauls in line as an adult stands nearby, ready to help. When the fish gets closer to the hole, that “helper” pulls it up onto the ice as Kenzi watches.

The fish looks to be about as long as Kenzi is tall. How many of us can say that about our first fish? Or, for that matter, how many of us can say that about any fish we’ve caught from a Maine lake?

Although it’s not a trout, this fish is definitely longer than Kenzi’s arm. And thanks to the photo and video proof, she’ll have a story to share for years to come.

Do you have a fish story and photos to share? Send them to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com. The more detail you provide, the better. At the very least, include the complete name of the angler, and tell us what kind of fish they’re holding. Length and weight of the fish are also helpful, as is the water where it was caught. (Yes, we know anglers are secretive, so we might be willing to keep your favorite fishing hole a secret if you ask us nicely).