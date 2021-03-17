Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Relief bill madness

In the great, great movie “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” at the very end the British doctor views the destruction, carnage, and the futility of it all, and exclaims: “Madness… madness.” The following are recent examples from the debate on the COVID-19 relief bill:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, offered an amendment that would have prevented “any individual who is incarcerated in a federal or state prison” from receiving a stimulus check. In the CARES Act, prisoners received $1,200 COVID relief checks. “Prisoners do not pay taxes. Taxpayers pay for their every need. Inmates cannot stimulate the economy. But, under this bill they receive stimulus checks. This is a perfect example of non-targeted, inappropriate, and total waste of spending. It’s ridiculous that this is in the bill,” Cassidy said in a statement. Democrats voted against the amendment.





Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz introduced an amendment that would have prevented illegal immigrants from receiving the next round of stimulus checks. Democrats voted against the amendment. Cruz also offered an amendment that would have required schools to reopen in order to receive emergency COVID funding. Those that were unable to reopen would qualify for scholarships up to $10,000 per student in order to reopen. Of course, Democrats voted down the amendment.

Madness!

Robert Casimiro

Bridgton

Pinkham Bebb’s experience

I’m happy to endorse Breanna Pinkham Bebb in her quest for a seat on the Northport Selectboard. Our paths have crossed in many ways over the past ten years. Her knowledge and many connections within the Northport, Belfast, and Greater Waldo County communities would serve her well as she serves our town!

As executive director of Our Town Belfast, Pinkham Bebb impressed me first when she provided an engaging presentation during my Midcoast Leadership Academy’s class about the region’s creative economy. With her forward-thinking vision, she launched or continued events like the Please-Be-Seated public art installation, Dinner on the Bridge, August Street Party and many city-wide sales and promotions, while tirelessly advocating for the Belfast area. She left that role after five years, becoming community engagement coordinator for Belfast Food Co-op and she now works at a private company in Lincolnville, continuing to widen her circles of awareness while serving clients throughout the Midcoast region.

She is an involved and dedicated Northport citizen, serving on our Planning Board, and as a mom, championing the wonderful Northport school that her son attends. The two of them also have a frequent volunteer presence at the Northport distribution site of the Waldo County Woodshed which she manages, providing free firewood to people in need.

The special election to fill the Northport Selectboard open seat is on Wednesday, April 14.

Christine Anderson-Morehouse

Northport

Let town voters decide

The Second Amendment is interpreted as the right of law-abiding Americans to own firearms. I’m not questioning that; in fact, I support it.

The Selectmen of Princeton have declared the Town of Princeton a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Nor am I writing to debate the merits of such a declaration. The declaration is a political statement that I’m sure many town residents do agree with. But to make such a declaration is not what we elected the selectman to do. We elected them to administer town business and not to use their position as a platform to engage in national politics.

If the citizens want such a declaration, let them vote on it next election or at the town meeting.

Tony O’Berst

Princeton