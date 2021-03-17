The SoundCheck livestream of Kea Tesseyman Dance Company’s “The Discussion, Chapter 1” Friday night, March 19, has been postponed. The new date, to be determined, will be announced on camdenoperahouse.com and via a press release.

CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, March 19 with a 7:30 p.m. dance theater installation by the Kea Tesseyman Dance Company. “The Discussion, Chapter 1” will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Written, choreographed and directed by Kea Tesseyman, “The Discussion, Chapter 1” follows five dancers — Leanna Cotton, Isaiah Doble, Nate Levig, Adrian Pierce and Tesseyman — through a gripping adventure of change and triumph over darkness. The raw and riveting theatrical performance features an original script, narrated by Paul Hodgson, and choreography by Tesseyman, who marks a milestone in 2021. It is her 20th year serving the Midcoast community with dance instruction, community leadership and messaging the power of positive artistic expression. For more information about her work, visit keatesseyman.com.

This show is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on March 26 is Maine guitar master Denny Breau. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes SoundCheck possible, visit camdenoperahouse.com.