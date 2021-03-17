The Courageous Steps Project is pleased to be hosting its first ever Comedy For A Cause Virtual Show with famous comedian Jeff Shaw at 7:30 p.m. on Friday April 2. This is an online virtual show. Tickets are now $15 can can be purchased by visiting this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-for-a-cause-w-jeff-shaw-tickets-142529394255

For more information about this show, please contact Connor Archer at: connor@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

Shaw is a stand-up comic. His writing is marked both by idealism and humanity. His stimulating satire is often infused with a singular poetic beauty.





Over the past three decades, Shaw has performed nearly 9,000 shows across North America and the Caribbean, including a residency in Las Vegas. In 2009, he helped launch The Punchliner Comedy Club chain for Carnival Cruise Lines.

Shaw is also a former staff writer for American Greetings Corporation, responsible for hundreds of funny greeting cards and novelty items for the company’s Cards Department.

He has been featured on Comedy Central, “America’s Got Talent” and SiriusXM Radio.

The Courageous Steps Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that strives to help children and young adults with various abilities and challenges all across Eastern Maine.