Proposed classification changes

(2021-2022 and 2022-2023)

(Subject to final MPA approval)

Baseball, Softball

Cony: A North to B North; Maine Central Institute: B North to C North; Piscataquis: D South to C North; Lee Acad.: C North to D North; Wiscasset: C South to D South

Basketball

Hampden Acad.: A North to AA North; Medomak Valley: A North to B South; Oceanside: B North to B South; George Stevens Acad., Bucksport: C North to B North; Leavitt, York: A South to B South; Freeport: B South to A South

Cheering

Mt. Blue: B North to A North; Waterville: A North to B North; Caribou: B North to C North; Monmouth Acad.: C South to Class D; Westbrook: A South to B South





Cross Country

Cony: A North to B North; Maine Central Institute: B North to C North; Spruce Mountain: B South to C South

Field Hockey

Cony: A North to B North; Maine Central Institute: B North to C North; Wells: C South to B South; Maranacook: C North to C South

Football

Maine Central Institute: C North to Class D (11-player); Houlton-Hodgdon: Small-school to Large-school (8-player); Mountain Valley: Large-school to Small-school (8-player)

Golf

Cony: Class A to Class B; Mountain Valley, Mount View and Maine Central Institute: Class B to Class C

Boys Lacrosse

MCI, Nokomis: A North to Class C

Girls Lacrosse

Portland: Class B to A North

Alpine Skiing

Freeport: Class A to Class B

Nordic Skiing

Leavitt: Class A to Class B; Spruce Mountain: Class B to Class C

Soccer

Cony: A North to B North; Washington Acad.: C North to B North; Maine Central Institute: B North to C North; Piscataquis: D South to C North; Lee Acad.: C North to D North; Wiscasset: C South to D South

Swimming

Camden Hills: Class B to Class A; Westbrook, Falmouth: Class A to Class B

Tennis

Cony: A North to B South; Erskine Acad., Medomak Valley: B North to B South; Maine Central Institute: B North to C North; Oak Hill, Spruce Mountain and Mountain Valley: B South to C South

Indoor Track and Field

Brewer: Class B to Class A

Outdoor Track and Field

Brewer and Mt. Blue: Class B to Class A; Wells: Class C to Class B

Volleyball

Washington Acad.: Class B to Class C

Wrestling

Morse, Erskine Acad.: A North to B South; Mount View, Maine Central Institute: B South to B North