U.S. Rep. Jared Golden could be in for a fight for his party’s nomination next year in the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Michael Sutton, who lives in Bangor, filed paperwork last week with the Federal Election Commission declaring himself a candidate for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2nd District in 2022.

Sutton has been affiliated with various left-leaning groups in Maine, including Equality Maine, Human Rights Campaign, Sierra Club, Poor People’s Campaign and Indivisible Maine, according to Ballotpedia.





His entry into the race comes as Golden has drawn the ire of liberals over his votes against the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, a police accountability bill and two gun bills. But it’s unclear how Golden’s votes will affect his reelection chances in his conversative swing district, which twice backed Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mainers for Accountable Leadership, a liberal group in the state, said last week that Golden “voted against helping the people of Maine.”

Sutton filed his paperwork on March 10, the same day when Golden cast the lone Democratic vote against the pandemic relief package. Golden defended his vote against the relief bill, saying it contained too much unnecessary spending.

Sutton’s bid for the Democratic nomination could be an uphill fight. In 2020, he lost a primary bid for Maine House District 126, which covers part of Bangor, and garnered only seven votes for his write-in campaign for the Bangor City Council. He also made an unsuccessful bid to become a Joe Biden delegate to the Democratic National Convention, according to the Sun Journal.

No Republicans have yet declared candidacy for Maine’s 2nd District.