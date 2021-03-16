EASTPORT — On Wednesday, March 24 from 6-7:15 p.m., DART (DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism) will be hosting a virtual panel discussion entitled “Exploring the DownEast Acadia Region – Saltwater.” Our panel of area experts will include Alex Claverie (new to the area recreational boater), Karen Francour (Castine Kayak Adventures), Christina Hassett (Maine Island Trail) and Captain Robertson (Robertson Sea Tours). Our discussion will be focused on what you need to know about recreational boating, sea kayaking and tours and charters.

Pre-registration is required for this Zoom event. Register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism (DART) is a collaboration to support and promote the travel and hospitality industry in Washington and Hancock Counties. DART prioritizes promotion of active outdoor recreation, local culture, and local products. For more information visit DownEastAcadia.com or contact DownEastAcadia@Gmail.com.