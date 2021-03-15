Only one school remains in our search for the Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time.

The voters have spoken and through five rounds of online voting, Cony High School of Augusta will emerge as the eventual winner of the contest.

The only question that remains to be answer is, which one?





Cony’s 1995 Class A state championship team and the Rams’ 1989 gold ball winner, both coached by Paul Vachon, will go head to head for the coveted title of Maine’s best team ever.

The 1989 squad, which featured the likes of Marcie Lane, Meaghan Lane and Becky Demos, will take on the 1995 team, which was led by Amy Vachon, Erica Pridham and Tammy LaFerriere.

The ’95 Rams reached The Maine Event by earning 56.5 percent of the vote against the 1992 ballclub from Lawrence High of Fairfield that was led by Cindy Blodgett. Cony’s ’89 team picked up 57.9 percent of the vote in overcoming the 1997 Presque Isle contingent. The ’89 Cony team defeated 2015 Washburn, 2015 Lawrence, 1996 Orono and 1996 Cony to reach the Fabulous Four.

Cony’s ’95 squad beat out 2004 Dexter, 1988 Portland, 1979 Westbrook and 1998 Cony to earn a spot among the last four contender.



Voting ends at 11 p.m. Monday.