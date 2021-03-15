The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Maine and New Hampshire beginning March 19, features the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Rangeley Maine and New Hampshire International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://www.outdoorheritagemuseum.org. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 7 p.m. showing.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days.





In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

Sponsored by the Rangeley Outdoor Heritage Museum and all-new for 2021, this virtual event will feature 11 films with nearly two hours of footage taking viewers around the world to bucket-list trips for some of the most sought after fly rod species. Films include Steelhead in the Northern frontier of British Columbia, Baltic Salmon in the heart of the Swedish Lapland, sight fishing Giant Trevally in the Seychelles, Tuna in Colombia, plus:

“The Art of Fly Fishing,” by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

“The Wanderer,” 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

Founded in 2011, The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films have captured the attention of anglers around the world.