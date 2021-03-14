We started by taking your nominations and developing a list of 64.

Now there are only four.

We have reached the “Formidable Four” of our Maine’s Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time contest. Your votes will determine which squad has distinguished itself above all others in the state’s storied hardwood history.





Cindy Blodgett, Kim Condon, Amy Vachon and Marcie Lane are four of the stars who helped get their squads into the final four.

They represent the 1992 Lawrence Bulldogs, 1997 Presque Isle Wildcats, 1985 Cony Rams and the 1989 contingent from Cony High of Augusta.

The ’95 Cony team and the Lawrence squad each advanced by eliminating one of their fellow ballclubs. The ’95 Rams racked up 71.3 percent of the vote in beating Cony’s 1998 team, while the ’92 Bulldogs overcame the 1994 Lawrence team by 13 votes.

On the other side of the bracket, the all-Class B battle between Presque Isle and the 2003 Mount Desert Island went to the Wildcats with 64.5 percent of the vote. The Cony’s ’89 squad overcame the ’96 Rams by 15 votes.

The 2005 Cony team must contend with the 1992 Lawrence juggernaut, while Presque Isle from 1997 draws Cony’s 1996 entry.

Voting continues through Sunday night, when the final pairing to determine Maine’s Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time will be decided.