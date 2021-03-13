University of Maine senior Loryn Porter has been named one of three finalists for the first-ever Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association Goalie of the Year award.

Northeastern University senior Aerin Frankel and Penn State freshman Josie Bothun are the other finalists.

The winner will be announced later this month.





Porter, a native of North Bay, Ontario, compiled a 1.49 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage for the 8-9-1 Black Bears, who reached the Hockey East semifinals where they lost to Providence 1-0 in overtime.

Her save percentage ranks second in the country and her GAA is sixth. Porter’s 566 saves were the third most in Division I.

Porter made at least 30 saves nine times and held opponents to one goal or fewer on 12 occasions. UMaine played all of its games on the road due to state COVID-19 guidelines.

Porter faced an average of 32.8 shots per game.

In three losses to Northeastern, the nation’s top-ranked and highest scoring team, she posted a 2.30 GAA and a .951 save percentage. Northeastern averaged 4.32 goals per contest.

The Huskies’ Frankel is 18-1-1 with an 0.70 GAA and a .969 save percentage while Bothun was 16-3-2 with a 1.44 GAA and a .944 save percentage.

Last season, UMaine’s Jeremy Swayman won the Mike Richter Award given to the top men’s goaltender.