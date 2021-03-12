The Stony Brook Seawolves received a career-high 31 points from junior guard Anastasia Warren and 20 more from Kent State transfer Asiah Dingle on Friday night to stun the University of Maine 64-60 in the America East championship game at Memorial Gym in Orono.

It is Stony Brook’s first ever America East title as the second-seeded Seawolves (15-5) earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded UMaine finished at 17-3.





Stony Brook erased an 11-point deficit to capture the win.

India Pagan blocked Dor Saar’s 3-pointer that would have given UMaine a one-point lead with 12 seconds left and Blanca Millan missed a potential game-tying shot before Warren iced it with two free throws.

Millan’s 20 points and Maeve Carroll’s 13 led UMaine. Alba Orois had eight.

Warren hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half to cap her 17-point first half and pull the Seawolves within three at the intermission.

The Seawolves capitalized on the absence of Millan, who sat for seven minutes with two fouls after she scored seven points.

Stony Brook led 16-15 late in the first period but the Black Bears scored the final six points of the quarter. Orois followed a Carroll layup off a Wadling pass with a steal and a layup and another layup to give UMaine a 21-16 lead.

UMaine built the lead to 31-20 on Kelly Fogarty’s 3-pointer with 7:27 left in the half but Stony Brook outscored UMaine 13-5 the rest of the way to make it a three-point game.

Warren nailed a 3-pointer to begin the flurry and, after Saar converted a traditional 3-point play, Warren scored from inside to make it 34-25 with 4:41 left.

Wadling’s basket with 2:46 remaining extended it to 36-25 but the Black Bears didn’t score the rest of the half and Warren sandwiched a pair of threes around a Pagan basket.

Milllan opened the third quarter with a jumper to give UMaine a 38-33 but Stony Brook rattled off its 11-0 run to take a 44-38 as Dingle pumped in eight points and Warren knocked down a three while the Black Bears went scoreless for 6:42.

Simon’s three ended the drought with 2:25 left in the period and she added another basket to make it 44-43 before Hailey Zeise’s free throw capped the scoring in the period.

Carroll and Wadling each picked up their third fouls in the third quarter.