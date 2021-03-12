At long last, high school athletes in Maine can expect a more normal sports experience this spring.

That’s because of changes to Maine’s COVID-19 prevention checklists, including those for community sports, announced Friday by the administration of Gov. Janet Mills.

The state unveiled its Moving Maine Forward Plan, which is designed to clarify the state’s stance on dealing with multiple dynamics as people move into the spring and summer months. The changes are effective immediately.





As part of that effort, the Department of Economic and Community Development has released new guidelines for community sports. Among other things, they will allow regular play for low-risk sports and most levels of competition for sports labeled as moderate risk.

High-risk sports will be allowed to resume, but may only consist of intrasquad competition.

In aligning with state mandates, the Maine Principals’ Association, which governs high school athletics in Maine, intends to offer regional and state championship competition this spring for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and outdoor track and field.

All of those are considered moderate risk, while tennis, a low-risk sport, also will be allowed.

During the fall and winter seasons, the MPA had offered only regionalized competition for lower-risk sports between teams grouped into smaller geographic pods. No regional or state championships were held.

All of those adjustments came after the 2020 spring season was canceled outright as the COVID-19 pandemic descended on Maine.

As a result, some fall sports and others during the winter season either were not offered at all or were altered to comply with state guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That included no statewide competition or state championships.

The state pointed out that Maine’s Community Sports Checklist is intended for sports clubs, teams and events at the community level. It does not apply to professional and collegiate sports, which are governed by professional and intercollegiate association guidelines, although they must abide by executive orders.

Maine’s General Guidance COVID-19 Checklist, which provides general public health guidance for individuals, businesses and other settings, has been updated to include COVID-19 measures that can be used across a wider range of business situations.

The DECD stressed that although vaccinations have begun in Maine, COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat and citizens are expected to adhere to all health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.