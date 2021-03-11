ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk by David Reidmiller, director of the Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), about how global climate action can be applied here in Maine 3–4 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

Reidmiller has extensive national and international climate science policy experience, including serving for five years in the U.S. Department of State’s climate office, where he led U.S. engagement in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and served as the lead U.S. science and technology negotiator for the Paris Agreement.

In his talk, “Paris to Portland: Localizing Global Climate Action,” he will discuss what made the Paris Agreement possible and lessons in climate communication and consensus-building. He will also describe how his experience with climate science policy motivated him to move to Maine, where he is launching the Climate Center at GMRI to address risks and opportunities in one of the world’s fastest warming areas. A core aim of the center is to develop and deliver solutions to help people, communities, and businesses understand and respond to climate change.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, please see the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-paris-to-portland-localizing-global-climate-action/. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.