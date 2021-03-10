University of Maine senior guard Blanca Millan has been named one of five finalists or the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.

The honor is bestowed to a player on a team that competes in one of 26 conferences that are considered a mid-major, which includes America East, of which the Black Bears are a member.

Six conferences are rated higher so their players aren’t eligible.



The other finalists for the Hammon award are Cincinnati sophomore guard Ilmar’l Thomas, Florida Gulf Coast sophomore guard Kierstan Bell, South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven and South Dakota State redshirt junior forward Muah Selland.





The winner will be announced later this month.

Millan this season became the first player in America East history to win the conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season twice.

She ranks 17th in the country in scoring at 21.4 points per game and is 13th with 2.95 steals per game. She is also averaging 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The three-time All-America East first-team choice, who is back for her fifth season after missing most of 2019-2020 with a knee injury, has scored in double figures in all 19 games, including 11 games with 20 or more.

Millan, who leads America East in six statistical categories, ranks fifth on Maine’s career scoring list (1,954) and is second all-time in steals (322) and third in 3-point field goals (214).