Fans turned out in force to vote during the Round of 64 in the Maine’s Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time bracket contest.

There weren’t a ton of surprises, as fans recognized some powerhouse teams, including those from some of the true dynasties of the last five decades.

Cony of Augusta got all five of its nominated teams into the Round of 32, the 1987, 1989, 1995, 1996 and 1998 squads. Lawrence of Fairfield got all three (1992, 1994 and 2015) through.





The 1987 Cony contingent had a close call, receiving one more vote than the 2000 team from Mt. Blue of Farmington. The 2015 Lawrence team also prevailed by a single vote, beating the 2007 Waterville squad.



Voting in the Round of 32 runs all day Wednesday, closing at 11:30 p.m. That will take us down to the Superb 16.

The 2019 ballclub from Greely High of Cumberland Center needed everything it had to advance, edging Gorham’s 1978 title team by a mere votes.



Aroostook County representatives got out the vote for some of the most lopsided decisions of the first round. The 1985 Houlton team cruised past Livermore Falls’ 1976 entry with 84.1 percent of the vote.



Presque Isle’s 1997 squad amassed 82.3 percent of the vote in beating the 2016 York team, while Presque Isle’s 2012 contingent piled up 81 percent of the vote in dispatching the 2011 team from Leavitt of Turner Center.

