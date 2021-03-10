Police have said it’s safe for people who live in the area of a deadly police standoff in Livermore Falls to return to their homes.

The standoff lasted more than 17 hours in Livermore Falls and ended with a hostage taker dead. Donald White, 44, of Jay held three people hostage in a home, according to police. Maine State Police said a member of a tactical team used deadly force during the standoff.

A bomb squad later dealt with explosive devices left inside the home, police said. The neighborhood became safe again for residents late on Tuesday, police told ABC affiliate WMTW.





White had broken into and barricaded himself inside the home. Police have not provided information about any relationship between White and the hostages. One occupant of the home managed to escape.

The standoff resulted in several area homes and businesses being evacuated. A warming shelter had been set up for people who were displaced.