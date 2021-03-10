LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester:

Elias Veilleux of Orono was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020.

Veilleux, the son of Marc J. Veilleux and Jennifer L. Pickard, is a 2019 graduate of Orono High School. He is majoring in physics at Bates.





Katherine Buetens of Orono was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Buetens, the daughter of Orin W. Buetens and Christienne B. Boisvert, is a 2020 graduate of Orono High School.

Leah Ruck of Orono was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Ruck, the daughter of Philip Ruck and Deanna Prince, is a 2020 graduate of Orono High School.