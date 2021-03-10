EAST MILLINOCKET — The Katahdin Higher Education Center of Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta is pleased to announce another series in our “The Art of Katahdin”, paint sessions. A creative opportunity to inspire community connections, create good art and good vibes, highlighting the natural beauty of the Katahdin region.

Our qualified instructor, Laura Manzo, will take you step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece – no previous art experience is required. At the end of the night you’ll walk out with your own masterpiece. Each student will be encouraged to find his or her own style. Each class includes all supplies, a great opportunity for fun, networking and inspiration to bring out your artistic ability. These classes will be conducted in a relaxed atmosphere that promotes interaction, creativity, self-expression and stress reduction.

Classes are scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 16 and Tuesday April 13. Call 207-746-5741 today to sign up and reserve your spot, as space is limited. Sign up for one session or all four; the cost is $35 for each session. Enjoy an evening out and a lively cure for cabin fever. Due to COVID 19, and the safety of all of our participants, we will require the use of face coverings and maintain physical distance. Register today, as space is limited.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center of Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta is an off-campus center in the Katahdin region where people can take courses, pursue degrees and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA), tutoring, study skills workshops, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Drive East Millinocket. More information is available by calling 207-746-5741.