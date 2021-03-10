In a year that has tested so many people, Maine communities stood up to support those in need in ways that we have never seen before. This year Volunteer Maine, the State Service Commission, is recognizing the people who have gone above and beyond for Maine communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteer Maine is seeking nominations for all categories of the 35th annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism. This year’s award program will cover “the COVID-19 year” from March 1, 2020 until Feb. 28, 2021. Nominations will close on Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

Award winners will be honored at a recognition ceremony to be held in June — details to be announced at a later date. Recipients of competitive awards for individuals, teams and organizations as well as those named to the Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor will be recognized during the same ceremony.





Since 1987, the awards have celebrated and recognized the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. At the same time, the awards seek to inspire others to be active in civic life and follow in the footsteps of those recognized. The awards program is managed for the Governor’s Office by Volunteer Maine.

More information on the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism — including categories, online nomination instructions, eligibility and selection criteria — can be found on the Volunteer Maine website at http://www.volunteermaine.gov/events-awards/governors-service-volunteerism-awards/.