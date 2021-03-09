AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who need them, the state’s health department announced on Tuesday.

Rides will be available six days per week for Mainers — regardless of age — who cannot drive, lack reliable access to transportation or are otherwise unable to travel to their appointment, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Lambrew said the new ride option was a “tool to promote equity” as Maine continues its vaccine rollout. Transportation will be provided through a partnership between Maine DHHS and ModivCare, a vendor the state already uses to assist with transportation for MaineCare appointments that also works with local community action programs.

Rides are available Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. People in need of a ride should call 1-855-608-5172 at least 48 hours in advance of their vaccine appointment to set up a ride.