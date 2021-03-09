Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is thrilled to offer Black Voices — a multi-disciplinary virtual program presented by Warp Trio which aims to celebrate the diversity of experience and perspective throughout music, art, history, literature and culture. This free virtual offering is open to Maine-based middle school and high school students as an alternative to Bay Chamber’s annual student matinee offering.

Black Voices features the music and writings of musicians, poets and authors from the African Diaspora — illuminating the breadth of influence from artists of color on our contemporary culture and landscape. The 45-minute program showcases a variety of genres from hip hop and classical to spoken word and jazz. Presented in conjunction with the award-winning emcee LiKWuiD, the program includes poetry by Langston Hughes, Ntozake Shange, Maya Angelou paired with music by Duke Ellington, William Grant Still, Harry Burleigh and original compositions from Warp Trio.

Described as “A talented group that exemplifies the genre-obliterating direction of contemporary classical music (Columbia Free Times)”, Warp Trio is an internationally touring cross-genre chamber music experience. Reflecting the combination of Juilliard trained members juxtaposed with members steeped in rock and jazz styles, the one of a kind trio (that even has a fourth member!) can be seen performing classical works in prestigious halls on the same tour where they headline a standing room only show at a rock venue. In addition to their electrifying public performances, they have gained a reputation for their innovative educational workshops with students from grade school through university level.





At a time when live performances are not possible, Bay Chamber is committed to sharing alternative musical resources with schools throughout the state. Interested teachers should contact Monica Kelly at monica@baychamberconcerts.org by April 15 to receive a link to the performance and study guide appropriate for grades 7-12.

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501 (c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.