Hermon, Central of Corinth and Penobscot Valley of Howland made history on Monday when they became the first virtual champions of the Penobscot Valley Conference for 2021.

Hermon, the four-time defending Class B state champion, accumulated 64.45 points to defeat runner-up Ellsworth, which scored 60.2 points. John Bapst of Bangor placed third with 48.35 points followed by Brewer (46.1), Presque Isle (38.8), Old Town (38.7) and Caribou (33.9).

Central, which finished third in last year’s Class C state championship meet after winning the North regional title, claimed the PVC crown by outlasting Sumner of East Sullivan.





The Red Devils tallied 54.7 points to claim the title while Sumner (50.55) and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (49.15) took second and third, respectively. Houlton finished tied with Calais with 49 points, but earned fourth place by virtue of a tiebreaker based on the difficulty of the routines.

The rest of the Class C field included Dexter (48.6), Bucksport (46.5), Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (39.5) and Orono (33.5).

In Class D, PVHS prevailed in the four-team field, tallying 57.1 points. The Howlers were the 2020 state runners-up.



Bangor Christian earned PVC runner-up honors with 39.3 points, followed by Penquis of Milo (31) and Schenck of East Millinocket (26.6).

Class B

1. Hermon 64.45, 2. Ellsworth 60.2, 3. John Baost 48.35, 4. Brewer 46.1, 5. Presque Isle 38.8, 6. Old Town 38.7, 7. Caribou 33.9

Class C

1. Central 54.7, 2. Sumner 50.55, 3. Mattanawcook Acad. 49.15, 4. Houlton 49,* 5. Calais 49, 6. Dexter 48.6, 7. Bucksport 46.5, 8. Foxcroft Acad. 39.5, 9. Orono 33.5

*—tie broken by difficulty score

Class D

1. Penobscot Valley 57.1, 2. Bangor Christian 39.3, Penquis 31, Schenck 26.6