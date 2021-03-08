A child’s first fish can create a lifelong memory, no matter how big that fish is. My personal memory, for example, involves a three-inch trout that I hauled out of a tiny stream near my family’s camp.

That fish, while smaller than many sardines I’ve subsequently eaten, still reminds me of bright summer days, trips into the woods with my siblings, and carefree times.

Here’s hoping Jocelyn Judkins has those same kinds of memories in a few decades, when she recalls the day she caught her first fish through the ice.





The 10-year-old from Windham hauled in a handsome smallmouth bass during a recent trip to Thomas Pond in Raymond. We asked for BDN readers to share their fish tales, and we were happy to receive this photo, and to see the huge smile on Jocelyn’s face.

It’s days like this that will pave the way to many more great fishing memories, and plenty of wonderful times afield, spending time with friends and family.

Congrats to Jocelyn. We look forward to seeing fish photos from you!

Do you have a fish story and photos to share? Send them to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com. The more detail you provide, the better. At the very least, include the complete name of the angler, and tell us what kind of fish they’re holding. Length and weight of the fish are also helpful, as is the water where it was caught. (Yes, we know anglers are secretive, so we might be willing to keep your favorite fishing hole a secret if you ask us nicely).