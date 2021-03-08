AUBURN — Dan Thayer, co-founder of Thayer Corporation, has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as president. In holding this role for 40 years, Thayer will remain with the company as CEO, but in a new role with a focus on special projects rather than running the day-to-day operations of Thayer Corporation.

“I never gave this much thought and honestly never thought this day would come, but I’m grateful for what my experience as president of Thayer Corp., has given to me over the years,” he said. “However, I’m equally as excited to see new leadership continue our journey and take this company even further.”

In 1981, Thayer Corporation was formed by Dan Thayer and his father, Dick Thayer, with their combined knowledge of refrigeration and handyman capabilities. With the passing of Dick Thayer and Dan Thayer now stepping down, the legacy of Thayer Corporation will continue with the new President Gregory Marles.





“Leadership is based on recognizing what it takes to help others succeed,” said Marles, new president of Thayer Corporation. “A true leader should be focused on creating team success by providing the tools necessary to allow for the team to strive. Team Thayer is ready to expand on their success and we need to provide support to make this happen.”

Thayer Corporation welcomes Marles with open arms as he will lead the company to future success with a focus of growing its team. Open positions are currently available on the Thayer Corporation website.

Since 1981, the Thayer Corporation has been committed to providing the highest quality, performance-based services and business solutions to each individual customer. Our dedicated team of professionals takes the time to understand the complexity of each unique system to deliver the design, installation, maintenance, and repairs that our clients expect when it comes to their HVAC/R and mechanical systems. Our mission to create and maintain healthy, comfortable, efficient and productive environments is a top-down value and one that has built decades of trust between our company and the customers we serve.