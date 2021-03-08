CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free live streams continues Friday, March 12 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by singer/songwriter/poet/adventuress Lauren Crosby. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

The last time Crosby was at the opera house, it was to see Mary Chapin-Carpenter.

“I had just turned 21, and my parents brought me, which was a huge deal because my dad is a commercial lobsterman and never (I mean never) leaves Georgetown,” she said. “I kept thinking to myself, ‘one day, I’m going to play on this stage.’”





Since then, Crosby has lived in Memphis, Albuquerque, South Korea and a Yupik Eskimo village on Alaska’s Bering Sea; and spent time recording in Bob Weir’s legendary TRI Studios in California. The self-taught singer/songwriter and guitarist, performing Friday with bass player Justin Maxwell, blends classic rock, lyrical folk and vintage western in her creative expression of the salty North Atlantic. A new album is set for a summer release.

This show is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on March 19 is the original dance theater “The Conversation, Chapter 1,” presented by Kea Tesseyman Dance Company. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.