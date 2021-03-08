NEWRY — The River Fund Maine (TRFM) announces its second annual The River Fund Maine Scholarship, a program that focuses on enabling local youth of the Mahoosuc region to achieve educational and career-oriented programs, one that is deeply rooted in TRFM’s vision and mission. Candidates are encouraged to apply through TRFM’s website (www.riverfundmaine.org/programs). The submission deadline is March 26.

Each year, one local student is named The River Fund Maine Scholar and receives a subsidy to support the attainment of a BA/BS or equivalent four-year college degree in the student’s chosen area of study. The River Fund Maine encourages recipients to envision and prepare for careers in entrepreneurial and leadership roles. The objective is to assist talented students in developing an education plan that leads to a fulfilling and rewarding career, not just a job.

Noah Tanguay-Collins, TRFM’s executive director, comments, “River Fund Maine Scholars receive up to $20,000 each year toward the cost of college tuition and fees, room and board, books and educational supplies. The scholarship may be renewed for up to three additional years. Our first scholar, Luci Rothwell, has been exceptionally successful during her first year at Husson University, and we couldn’t be happier to offer this life changing opportunity to more local students.”





TRFM’s Committee Chair, Sarah Crockett, adds, “As an educator, I value higher education and understand the weight of college debt. The River Fund Maine scholarship is an amazing opportunity for the youth in our community. There is no other local scholarship that allows a student to attain a 4-year college degree without crushing debt. It is once again exciting to be part of naming this year’s River Fund Maine scholar. ”

Eligibility requirements include demonstrating financial need; a mailing address within the MSAD 44 District — including the towns of Andover, Bethel, Gilead, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock — or having participated in one of The River Fund Maine’s Innovation Workshops; and, subsequently, a minimum college GPA of 3.0 for successive years through graduation.

Applying is free. The 2021-22 application is live: www.riverfundmaine.org/programs . Applicants must submit a complete updated high school transcript including GPA and courses taken; two letters of recommendation from teachers, school counselors, program or community leaders or administrators; the applicant’s Student Aid Report under the auspices of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); and 400–500-word responses to two essay questions included in the online TRFM Scholarship form.

All completed applications and attachments must be received by March 26 to be considered for the scholarship. Applicants will be notified of scholarship status on or before April 15. The River Fund Maine Scholarship is granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender, disability or national origin.