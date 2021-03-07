DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced recently that it will be expanding their general admission movie schedule starting Tuesday, March 16. Starting on the 16th, the Theatre will be showing movies by general admission on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Friday through Monday reserved for private screenings. The Theatre has been showing movies since early this year exclusively by private screening, but decided it was time to expand their offerings.

“People have been very supportive of the private screenings,” said Patrick Myers, the Theatre’s executive dIrector, “But we did hear from many folks who could not afford a $50 private screening. With our current cleaning and spacing protocols we know we can offer general admission shows safely and decided we would make more available.”

Myers also said the new schedule would include the return of the popular $2 Tuesday promotion where all movie tickets for general admission shows are only $2 on Tuesday. Myers expects this schedule will continue into April or May, at which point the schedule will shift to a majority of general admission shows, with a limited number of private screenings still available.





The Theatre has been able to bring more first-run movies to the schedule recently due to the addition of their new second screen. “Having two screens gives us the ability to schedule more movies further in advance and get them sooner than we had been able to previously,” Myers stated. “The Theatre will also be returning to limited live programming this summer with a concert series in partnership with the Wayside Grange and several outdoor performances around the county.”

For more information on any programming at the Center Theatre. please visit www.centertheatre.org, call the Theatre at 207-564-8943 or stop by in-person at 20 East Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft. Masks are required when inside the Theatre unless you are enjoying concessions in either auditorium. The Center Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation with a mission to make arts, education and entertainment accessible to our rural communities to engage and inspire.