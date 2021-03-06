The University of Maine football team’s unique spring football season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start when University of Delaware senior Dejoun Lee returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

And things didn’t get any better.

The 25th-ranked Blue Hens built a 17-0 lead in the first half while holding the Black Bears to just 55 total yards and two first downs Saturday afternoon and they went on to post a convincing 37-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the Black Bears at Tubby Raymond Field in Newark, Delaware.





It was UMaine’s most lopsided loss since a 45-3 setback at Football Bowl Subdivision Toledo on Sept. 10, 2016.

It was the teams’ mutual season opener after the Football Championship Subdivision fall season was pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware, which returned seven offensive starters and eight on defense from its 2019 team, held UMaine to six first downs and a meager 112 total yards.

Delaware totaled 370 total yards.

Ryan Coe kicked a 38-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the second period and Nolan Henderson capped a seven play-75 yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gene Coleman 5:03 later.



The drive was jumpstarted by wide receiver Jourdan Townsend’s 37-yard run. He fumbled, but the Blue Hens recovered it.

Henderson completed a 14-yard pass to Khoury Spruill and Spruill ran for eight more yards before Henderson found a wide-open Coleman for the TD.

The Blue Hens capitalized on two short David Gelb punts to expand the lead to 27-0 in the third period.

Coe kicked a 45-yard field goal six plays after Gelb’s 23-yard punt and Lee finished off a nine-play 48-yard march following Gelb’s 19-yard punt to make it 27-0 as he cashed in with a 12-yard run.

Coe added a 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter before Henderson made it 37-0 on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 11:12 left in the game after UMaine’s Andre Miller fumbled a punt and Jake Reed recovered it at the 1-yard line.

UMaine is scheduled to host Albany, a 24-20 winner over New Hampshire on Friday night, at noon on March 13.