Brandon Berry is beginning to visualize the twilight of his boxing career.

“There are some guys that can go into their late 30s and still perform well, but I’m not one of those guys,” “The Cannon” said this week while tending to customers at his family’s general store on U.S. Route 201 in West Forks.

“Right now I’m 33 and I feel great so if I can squeeze another year or two out, beautiful. We’re just going to continue doing it until my body says otherwise.”





That time hasn’t come quite yet.

With six consecutive victories, including capturing the Universal Boxing Organization All-America welterweight championship, the most recent entries on his eight-year resume in the professional ranks, Berry remains focused on achieving some significant career goals.

The welterweight has two fights scheduled during the next six weeks, both at the Sports Zone in Derry, New Hampshire.

Berry (19-5-2 with 13 knockouts) first will battle veteran Agustin Cicero (15-17-3, 5KOs) on March 13 in a bout that will be available to view free via livestream at youtube.com/bostonboxing. The card, staged by Boston Boxing Promotions, is set for a 1 p.m. start.

He’s also scheduled to take on Mexican teenager Gael Ibarra (5-2, 4KOs) on April 17 in what is expected to be the first defense of his UBO title as part of an afternoon card for Granite Chin Productions.

“I’m trying to stay busy, and I have two friends who run promotions close by so it’s nice to get on as many as you can,” Berry said.

Back-to-back fights in short order is nothing new for Berry. His last two bouts came less than a month apart as he returned from an 11-month break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic to stop Bryan Timmons via TKO last Oct. 17, then won the UBO belt on Nov. 14 with a second-round stoppage of West Virginian Zack Kuhn.

Berry’s next victory will be his 20th.

“It’s going to be a huge deal as long as things go my way to get win number 20,” said Berry, whose winning streak includes five technical knockouts and one victory by unanimous decision.

“You just get looked at a little differently by promotions and matchmakers when you get to 20 professional wins.”

Berry said his success, both long term and recent, is gaining the attention of promoters around the country. The opportunity to represent Maine on a national platform is a goal he hopes to achieve.

“It’s almost like a weekly thing now where I’m getting offered TV fights but I’m just waiting for the one that sounds most appealing to me,” said Berry, who trains mostly at Cugno’s Boxing in Lewiston and at his home gym. “I don’t know what will be next after these two fights, but I’m definitely getting itchy to go fight on the bigger stage.”

Berry first will have to cope with the two scheduled opponents.

Cicero, 37, was born in Mexico but lives in Fishers, Indiana. He is a veteran of 35 professional bouts, the last six fought in the United States.

“He’s got 15 wins and of his losses he’s only been stopped [five] times. He’s very durable and he’s very experienced, so I think it’s a perfect fit,” Berry said.



Ibarra, who was born in Arizona but has grown up in Mexico, will turn 18 just before making his American fighting debut against Berry.

Ibarra lost his first two pro bouts but is riding a five-fight win streak with four victories by technical knockout.