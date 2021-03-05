The six finalists for the state’s top senior basketball awards have been announced.

Cash McClure of Maranacook in Readfield and Parker Desjardins of Forest Hills High of Jackman are two of the three finalists for the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

The other finalist for the boys honor, bestowed by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches as part of the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games, is Payton Jones of Thornton Academy in Saco.





Still in contention for the Miss Maine Basketball award are Emily Archibald of Kennebunk, Camille Clement of Greely High in Cumberland Center and Gemima Motema of Portland.

The award is presented to the seniors who have exhibited outstanding skills throughout their basketball career, made a significant impact on their team, demonstrated respect for the game through leadership on and off the court, epitomized the values of sportsmanship, and been a positive school and community citizen.

The Mr. Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Basketball winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony to be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

The top three in each gender were selected from a group of 10 student-athletes. The boys semifinalists also included Sawyer Deprey of Caribou, Wyatt Hathaway of Leavitt of Turner Center, Andrew Szwez of Bangor, Dylan Huff of Brewer, Kobe Gilbert of Piscataquis Community of Guilford, Dylan Griffin of Thornton Academy in Saco and Matt Parent of Messalonskee of Oakland.

The other girls semifinalists were Peyton Grant of Dexter, Sophia McVicar of Calais, Glory Blethen of Boothbay, Mollie Obar of Greely of Cumberland Center, Cassidy Dumont of Oxford Hills of South Paris, Amanda Kabantu of Portland and Adele Nadeau of Gorham.