Explore Girl Scouts, a new member sign-up and information event with STEM activity 6-7 p.m. on Monday, March 15. The URL is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-and-info-event-stem-activity-tickets-135417400089.

Who should come: girls in grades K-3 who are not currently Girl Scouts. Everyone uses technology, why not learn how to be safe while using it? Girl Scouts love being online and we can practice learning STEM safety through our cybersecurity bingo game.

Join us on Zoom as we answer your questions about Girl Scouting, play some interactive games and practice being safe online. Our all-inclusive girl environment is the perfect place for your girl to develop a range of skills and be herself. Note: this meeting is intended for Maine families who are looking for information about becoming a Girl Scout.





Explore Girl Scouts, a new member sign-up and information event with STEM activity 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The URL is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-and-info-event-stem-activity-tickets-135418613719.

Who should come: girls in grades K-3 who are not currently Girl Scouts. Everyone uses technology, why not learn how to be safe while using it? Girl Scouts love being online and we can practice learning STEM safety through our cybersecurity bingo game.

Join us on Zoom as we answer your questions about Girl Scouting, play some interactive games and practice being safe online. Our all-inclusive girl environment is the perfect place for your girl to develop a range of skills and be herself. Note: this meeting is intended for Maine families who are looking for information about becoming a Girl Scout.

Explore Girl Scouts a new member sign-up and information event with trail signs 6-7 p.m. on Monday, March 29. The URL is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-info-event-trail-signs-tickets-135419618725.

Who should come: girls in grades K-3 who are not currently Girl Scouts. Do you enjoy being outside? Then this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the outdoors with Girl Scouts. In this interactive session we’ll be teaching you about trail signs. You’ll help our outdoor explorer, Acadia, get from her tent to the ranger station. This session is just a taste the possibilities in the outdoors that Girl Scouts has to offer. Girls and families, join us on Zoom for this awesome opportunity to enjoy an activity with us and get your questions answered about Girl Scouting. This meeting is intended for Maine families who are looking for information about becoming a Girl Scout.

Explore Girl Scouts a new member sign-up and information event with trail signs 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The URL is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-info-event-trail-signs-tickets-135420025943.

Who should come: girls in grades K-3 who are not currently Girl Scouts. Do you enjoy being outside? Then this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the outdoors with Girl Scouts. In this interactive session we’ll be teaching you about trail signs. You’ll help our outdoor explorer, Acadia, get from her tent to the ranger station. This session is just a taste the possibilities in the outdoors that Girl Scouts has to offer. Girls and families, join us on Zoom for this awesome opportunity to enjoy an activity with us and get your questions answered about Girl Scouting. This meeting is intended for Maine families who are looking for information about becoming a Girl Scout.

For more information about these events, please contact Girl Scouts of Maine at 888-922-4763 or customercare@gsmaine.org.