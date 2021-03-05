Northern Light Gastroenterology is happy to announce that two new accomplished providers, Ted James, MD, MSc and Andrew Sanderson, MD, MPH, FASGE have joined the team.

Dr. James will provide patients treatment for conditions of the liver, pancreas, and bile duct, as well as providing complex endoscopy including treatments for Barrett’s esophagus. A graduate of Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. James completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He also holds a master’s degree in clinical research from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he was a clinical instructor in the department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Dr. James is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Hepatology. He is a member of several professional organizations including American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American College of Gastroenterology and American College of Physicians. He has a professional interest in medical education and is part-time faculty at the University of New England.





Dr. Sanderson has officially joined the practice as an employed physician, having treated Northern Light Gastroenterology patients as locum tenen since the spring of 2020.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Morehouse College in Atlanta, and his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He then went on to earning his master of public health from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Sanderson completed fellowships in Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science/King-Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, and in Interventional Endoscopy at UCLA Los Angeles County Harbor/UCLA Medical Center. Additionally, he completed a Postdoctoral Research and Health Policy fellowships at Harvard Medical School. He is also an associate professor – adjunct at Howard University Graduate School in their Master of Public Health Program.

Since 2016, Dr. Sanderson was employed with Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Maryland since 2016. He specializes in colorectal cancer screening, liver disease, and pancreatic and biliary disease.

Referrals to both Dr. James and Dr. Sanderson may be made by calling Northern Light Gastroenterology at 207-973-4266.