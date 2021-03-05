SACO — As the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic recession continue to affect communities across Southern Maine, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is furthering its efforts to give back to local organizations. The bank recently donated $80,000 to dozens of charities and nonprofits in York and Cumberland counties, providing support for food insecurity programs, heating assistance, mental health services and personal protective equipment needs.

“As a mutual institution, we believe that we have a responsibility to give back to our communities,” said Bob Quentin, president and CEO of SBSI. “In a year that has presented innumerable challenges, we decided that it was more important than ever to support organizations whose services have become even more critical as a result of the pandemic.”

As part of its COVID-19 relief efforts in December, the bank donated $35,000 to local food pantries along with another $17,500 to programs focused on feeding youth. SBSI also donated $10,000 towards mental health services, $5,000 for heating assistance programs and $2,500 to provide PPE.





The bank also asked its corporators to vote from a list of seven nonprofits. The first and second place finishers, My Place Teen Center and Good Shepherd Food Bank, received $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. The other five nonprofits each received $1,000, bringing the bank’s overall COVID-19 relief donations for the month to $80,000.



