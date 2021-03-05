Each Friday Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Maine’s new Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will join us to discuss her priorities, the state of voting rights in Maine and what improvements we can expect to see over the next decade in our elections. The session will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12.



This is a free event, but you must register to join at https://www.maineconservation.org/lunchnlearn/a-conversation-with-secretary-of-state-shenna-bellows.