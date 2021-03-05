SEARSPORT — To celebrate the start of spring, Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go activity kits for children themed around seeds, soil and garden planning. This month’s kit will include materials to make biodegradable plant pots, soil, a packet of flower seeds graciously donated by the Troy Howard Middle School garden program, and popsicle stick plant markers to start seedlings indoors. In addition, children will find a small observation journal inside the bag for sketching out summer garden plans and recording changes to the seedlings as they grow. Educational handouts and project instructions will also be provided.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from March 19-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.