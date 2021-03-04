This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will receive 8,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses next week compared to this week after states were told by the federal government that they would not get Johnson & Johnson shots this week, a top state official said Thursday.

The reason for the dropoff in doses of the new one-shot vaccine was unclear as of Thursday afternoon, as was its scope across the country. It came a day after Maine expanded eligibility to teachers, school staff and childcare workers under an order from President Joe Biden, who pledged that the U.S. will have enough doses to vaccinate every adult by May.





Maine will get nearly 18,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and nearly 16,000 doses from Moderna. Without any new Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the state’s allocation will be roughly 8,100 lower than it was this week, according to state data. That does not count doses controlled by the federal government sent to retail pharmacy chains and other clinics.

Governors were told they will get no doses of the new vaccine next week, then a little to none the following week, then more in the last week of March, a Biden administration spokesperson said on Thursday. Supply by then could be at 4 million and 6 million weekly doses nationally. Maine got 11,000 doses of the new vaccine this week.

Supply was expected to dip after the first week, but Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said while he expected a reduction in doses, he did not expect a total dropoff. He called it an “operational challenge” for the state.

“It suffices to say — and [Department of Health and Human Services] Commissioner [Jeanne] Lambrew have underscored the point — that it adds to the challenge that we’re facing statewide,” Shah said.