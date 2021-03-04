A Belfast man who was rescued from the treacherous Precipice Trail on Wednesday was visiting Acadia National Park for the first time, according to park officials.

The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, set out about 9 a.m. from Schooner Head Road for the trail on the east side of Champlain Mountain.

But without crampons or traction devices, the man ran into trouble about 11 a.m., when he slipped and wedged himself against a tree to keep from sliding down an icy cliff face, according to park officials.





Unable to move up or down from his position, park rangers deployed rescuers who used a Maine Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter to pick him up from the cliffside, park officials said.

The man was brought to a Bar Harbor ballfield, where he declined further medical attention for minor injuries.

Acadia’s Precipice Trail is considered one of the most difficult hikes within the park, with metal rungs, rails and ladders used to help hikers ascend the steepest sections. It’s not uncommon even in the summertime for hikers to be injured or killed while attempting the climb.

A 22-year-old University of Maine student died after she fell 60 feet while hiking the Precipice in July 2012, the first death on the trail since 1985.

In 2018, a 26-year-old Portland man suffered broken bones and lacerations after falling 60 feet while hiking the Precipice, and four years earlier, a 22-year-old Brunswick man fell 60 feet onto granite rocks while free-climbing. Both survived their injuries.