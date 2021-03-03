A man was rescued Tuesday after falling on The Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park, according to WABI. The TV station reported that he was airlifted to the field at the Mount Desert Island YMCA, where park rangers were waiting to interview him.

It is not clear if the man was injured or not.

The Precipice Trail is one of the more dangerous in the park, with the National Park Service even warning people not to descend this trail, only to ascend it and then descend via the North Ridge Trail, and avoid it in wet conditions.