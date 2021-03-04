This story will be updated.

Another 136 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 705.





Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 45,227, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,091 on Wednesday.

Of those, 35,507 have been confirmed positive, while 9,720 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,549 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,855), Aroostook (1,289), Cumberland (12,686), Franklin (913), Hancock (925), Kennebec (3,686), Knox (659), Lincoln (587), Oxford (2,244), Penobscot (3,981), Piscataquis (310), Sagadahoc (890), Somerset (1,253), Waldo (598), Washington (725) and York (9,626) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,761,399 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 518,459 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.